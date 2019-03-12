



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway into a police involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police has only released a very limited amount of information.

The scene is located in the area of 16000 Northwest 7th Avenue.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the call of shots fired and Miami-Dade Police joined in assistance.

FHP has confirmed that a trooper was involved in the shooting, but the specifics of the involvement are not yet known.

This is a developing story that will be updated.