Filed Under:Florida Highway Patrol, Local TV, Northwest Miami-Dade, Police Involved Shooting, Shots Fired


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway into a police involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police has only released a very limited amount of information.

The scene is located in the area of 16000 Northwest 7th Avenue.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the call of shots fired and Miami-Dade Police joined in assistance.

FHP has confirmed that a trooper was involved in the shooting, but the specifics of the involvement are not yet known.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s