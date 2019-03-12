Filed Under:Florida, Florida House, Florida Legislature, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, MSD, National Rifle Association


TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Florida House panel Tuesday advanced two gun bills, backed by the National Rifle Association.

The bills are reopening a debate about whether people with concealed-weapons licenses should be able to carry guns on school campuses used by churches and store firearms in vehicles on school property.

The proposals are being considered a year after gun restrictions, opposed by the NRA, were passed by the Legislature in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

This year, as lawmakers continue to address school security, including the possibility of allowing armed classroom teachers as “guardians,” two proposals that would partially open the door to possession of concealed guns on school property moved forward in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

