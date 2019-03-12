



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Animal-themed heating pads sold at T.J Maxx and Marshalls have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the pads were sold in stores late last year.

The reason for the recall is the potential for fire and burn risks, according to the agency.

Customers are urged to return the item just in case.

The items sold nationwide under the name Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie.

The heating pads can be returned to any T.J. Maxx or Marshalls store for a full refund.