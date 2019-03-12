  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Consumer News, Heating Pads, Local TV, Recall, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Animal-themed heating pads sold at T.J Maxx and Marshalls have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the pads were sold in stores late last year.

The reason for the recall is the potential for fire and burn risks, according to the agency.

Customers are urged to return the item just in case.

The items sold nationwide under the name Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie.

The heating pads can be returned to any T.J. Maxx or Marshalls store for a full refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s