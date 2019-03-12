  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

(CBS Local) — Fans of Disney’s Aladdin may be counting down the days until the classic animated film will become a live-action movie on screen May 24.

Disney released a new two-minute long trailer Tuesday that allows you to see a whole new way the story will come to life.

The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim.

Disney is also set to release Dumbo and The Lion King as live-action movies this year.