



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives have released a woman they say shot and killed her husband Sunday at a gated Southwest Miami-Dade townhome community.

Investigators said the woman, who was not identified, shot and killed her husband, Osmanny Montano, 34, at around 7:30 a.m. at the Oasis community, just south of Bird Road.

Police said “there was a ‘verbal dispute,’ which escalated to a physical altercation which resulted in the male being shot and killed.”

“It’s just hard to believe. Our community is usually really quiet,” Lindsay Schriftman said, who lives in the community along Southwest 67th Avenue.

Schriftman is a neighbor who woke up to a line of Miami-Dade police cars after the deadly shooting.

“I didn’t hear anything. I didn’t see anything. It’s hard to believe it happened right here,” she said.

Investigators told CBS4 News, a married couple lived at the community with a child, they didn’t have in common.

It’s unclear if there was a history of problems.

“It’s a very sad circumstance and I didn’t know the people who lived there well. I just know they were tenants living there for less than a year,” Thomas Grushnys said.

Grushnys is also a neighbor. He said he never saw any red flags.

“There have never been any problems with either of those people or anyone in that building ever. I’ve lived here for more than 30 years,” Grushnys said.

The woman, who is cooperating with detectives, was released by police late Sunday night and has not been charged at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.