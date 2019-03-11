



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami Beach?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Miami Beach with a budget of $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1537 Jefferson Ave., #12 (Flamingo Lummus)

Here’s a 785-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1537 Jefferson Ave., #12 that’s going for $1,400/month.

The unit includes ample closet space and air conditioning. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There is no broker’s fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1776 Normandy Drive, #4 (Isle of Normandy)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 1776 Normandy Drive, #4. It’s also listed for $1,400/month.

In the unit, you’ll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, central air conditioning and built-in closets. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7930 Tatum Waterway Drive, #9 (North Shore)

Here’s a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 7930 Tatum Waterway Drive, #9 that’s going for $1,400/month.

The unit boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and water views. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. There is no broker’s fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

7609 Carlyle Ave. (North Shore)

Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 7609 Carlyle Ave. It’s listed for $1,400/month.

In the unit, expect stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a five-burner gas stove with griddle and natural light. Building amenities include a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome. Look out for a $500 deposit.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

428 Collins Ave. (South Pointe)

Located at 428 Collins Ave., here’s a 400-square-foot stu apartment that’s listed for $1,400/month.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There is no broker’s fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

