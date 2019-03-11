  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

BREVARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) — If you’ve ever had to sleep next to someone who snores loudly, you may have wanted to shoot that person, but you’re not allowed to actually do it. Well, a Florida woman did and found herself quickly arrested.

“It’s so stupid, so bizarre that I can’t imagine that kind of behavior,’ said one of Lorie Morin’s neighbors.

Morin, 47, is charged with attempted murder after deputies say she shot her boyfriend of three weeks during an argument over his loud snoring.

Lorie Morin Booking Photo (Source: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the court documents, the victim even showed up to the Cocoa home on Wednesday with breathing nose strips in an attempt to silence the problem.

However, after a night of drinking, the sheriff’s office says Morin fired a single shot hitting the victim on his side torso. Police say she used a shotgun.

“That’s crazy. I don’t care how mad you are, you shouldn’t be grabbing a gun unless your life is threatened,’ said the neighbor.

Detectives say Morin initially said the shooting was accidental and that the gun went off while she was handing it to him.

He claims she shot him because of his snoring.

The boyfriend is in stable condition and recovering at a local hospital.

Morin is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. She is being held at the Brevard County Jail with no bond.

