



DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ first addition of the offseason is at a position that was extremely lacking in 2018.

Tight end Dwayne Allen agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Dolphins on Saturday after helping the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl last month.

Allen made nine starts for the Patriots during the regular season, his seventh in the NFL, and was used primarily as a blocker.

He made only three receptions but has 139 career catches and 20 touchdowns.

“I don’t do the play-calling, so I don’t have to explain that at all,” he said when asked about having just 13 receptions in two years with the Patriots. “Once you sign on to be part of a team, you’re a part of that team. [You’re] not just a part of that team if the ball comes my way or if I play as much as I want to. You sign on to be part of a team and with that, the play-caller does the play-calling and the players are expected to go out there and execute. Opportunities [were] available to me. I, of course, didn’t catch 100 percent of the opportunities, so that would have taken my numbers up a bit. I’ve tried to make the most out of the opportunities that did come my way.”

Allen spent the first five years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts after they selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

In 2014 he made 29 receptions for 395 yards and 8 touchdowns in 13 games. Allen’s best year came in 2016 when he reeled in 35 catches for 406 yards, adding 6 scores.

Allen pointed to his experience, both on and off the field, as areas he could help Miami.

“I would like to say that I’m a positive presence in the locker room,” said Allen. “I definitely know how culture is developed and enforced by the players in the locker room. The vision of it is of course set by the head coach and then is reinforced by the guys in the locker room, and hopefully I can be an agent of change in that respect.”

Last season, rookie Mike Gesicki was Miami’s leading receiver among tight ends with 22 catches.

Tight ends A.J. Derby and MarQueis Gray become free agents this offseason.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)