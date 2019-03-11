



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are releasing pictures of a woman wanted for the kidnapping of a 6-year-old boy, fortunately, the boy was recovered quickly.

According to police, the kidnapping took place the afternoon of March 4, at 3940 N. Miami Avenue.

The boy was at Swampspace Gallery where he normally goes to spend time with the owner and the owner’s daughter.

While the boy was there, police say, the female suspect entered the gallery through an open rear door.

The gallery owner did not know the suspect and asked her to leave the premises. As she left, she grabbed the child by the arm and walked away with him.

The gallery owner wasn’t sure if the suspect was related to the victim, so he contacted the Design District Security to review footage and notify police. Then, he ran out and confronted the woman. Police say he determined that the child and the woman were not related, so he grabbed the child and walked him back to the gallery to await police.

The woman simply walked away.

Police contacted the child’s parents and searched for the suspect but did not find her.

She is described as a black female, in her 60’s, 5’03” – 5’04”, about 200 lbs., short salt & pepper hair, last seen wearing a gray dress, black sweater, denim shorts and orange flip flops.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370.

Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.