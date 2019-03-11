



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wreckage of a small charter plane carrying four South Florida attorneys who were killed Friday has been recovered.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the plane has been taken to a secure location where investigators are looking for clues into the crash.

The victims have been identified as attorneys Eric Peterson, Matthew Fiorello, Heather Bridwell and Ted Mortell.

The pilot, Eduardo Mulet of West Palm Beach, also died in the accident.

He was piloting a twin engine Piper PA 23-250.

The four attorneys had flown to Tampa on business and were supposed to be back home Friday afternoon.

They left the Tampa airport at 2:21 p.m.

They were due to arrive at the North Palm Beach County Airport at 3:35 p.m. but an hour into the flight there was a problem with the plane and it crashed into Lake Okeechobee.

“Matthew Fiorello was a great example of what a lawyer should be, charming, kind and compassionate,” said Broward Assistant public defender Gordon Weekes, remembering one of the victims.

Fiorello interned at the public defender’s office and then worked there for three years before going into private practice.

He leaves behind his wife and two young daughters.

Outside the courtroom, Fiorello played in a band.

Weekes says Fiorello impressed everyone with his caring nature and charm.

“He was such a gift to be around,” Weekes said. “We have him in our hearts to always remember the time we had with him.”

The same is said of the law firm’s co-founder, 73-year-old Eric Peterson.

Peterson was married over 50 years and was a father and grandfather.

“He’d say hello to everyone and chat, but not too long. Eric never rested you know,” remembers his longtime neighbor in lighthouse point.

“My heart sank when I heard the news” said Ralph Campanella.

He says he spoke to Peterson the night before he died.

“You have to live each day as if it is your last,” he said.