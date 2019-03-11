



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Code red lockdowns have been lifted at Dillard High and Dillard Elementary Schools in Fort Lauderdale after an extensive search following a report of someone with a gun on the high school campus.

Police say officers were unable to confirm the report and no weapons were located.

“We received a 911 call, an anonymous caller claimed that a student at Dillard High had a gun in his waist band and was showing it to other students,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Tracey Figone.

Concerned and worried parents raced to school after getting texts and calls from their kids.

One parent told CBS4’s Ted Scouten her son told her, “Mom, something is wrong, they are on code red lockdown.”

After that extensive search, where police scoured the entire school, they didn’t find anything.

All this on the same day that Javary Meriwether was arrested in Miramar.

In that case, the former Everglades High School student is accused of posting a social media threat that he was going to “shoot up” his old school.