



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested a state corrections officer accused of driving under the influence, biting, and head-butting officers while her minor children were inside her SUV.

Police said Miya Bell, 27, from Homestead, was arrested Saturday night at around 11:50 p.m. after she was spotted driving her Nissan Rogue recklessly in the area of Southwest 184th Street and 127th Avenue.

The arrest report states Bell was pulled over on Southwest 137th Avenue and 160th Street after the responding officer noticed Bell had been driving erratically and nearly caused an accident.

A strong smell of alcohol was immediately detected by the responding officer, police said. The officer also spotted Bell’s minor children sleeping in the back seat of the SUV, police said. Additionally, the officer said Bell had bloodshot and watery eyes.

Bell said several times, in a slurred speech, that she was coming from “the club” when the police officer asked her where she was coming from.

Legal documents state that Bell refused to submit to a field sobriety test and that she fought with the arresting officers.

Bell is accused of biting one of the officers in the forearm and tearing through his flesh. She is also accused of head-butting another officer and trying to kick him.

Police said another officer was bitten in the thigh before Bell was finally placed in a police cruiser.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified about Bell’s children, according to police, as Bell also faces child abuse charges.

She was transported to the main jail at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement that Bell is a three year veteran of the department and that she is currently a correctional officer sergeant at Dade Correctional Institution in Florida City. Additionally, they said, “the department is currently reviewing her charges to determine appropriate disciplinary action.”

On Monday, Bell appeared in bond court.

The judge read the charges against her and then exclaimed, “The allegations are outrageous, really.”