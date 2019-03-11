



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Wondering where to find the best florists near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for fresh flowers.

1. Zoom Bloomz

Photo: BRYN H./Yelp

Topping the list is Zoom Bloomz. Located at 2600 N.E. Second Ave. in Wynwood, it’s the highest rated florist in Miami, boasting five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

2. Downtown Flowers

Photo: BIBI B./Yelp

Next up is Downtown Flowers, situated at 2 S. Biscayne Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, the florist has proven to be a local favorite.

3. More Than Flowers

PHOTO: VANESSA G./YELP

Downtown’s More Than Flowers, located at 109 S.E. Second St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the floral designer 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews.

4. Berkeley Florist Supply Company

PHOTO: JENNIFER L./YELP

Berkeley Florist Supply Company in Allapattah is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2360 N.W. 23rd St. to see for yourself.

5. Express Flowers

Photo: AleXANDRA C./Yelp

Last but not least, there’s Express Flowers, another downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews. Stop by 100 S.E. Second St. to hit up the floral designer next time the urge for fresh bloomsstrikes.