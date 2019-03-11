Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (Hoodline) – Wondering where to find the best florists near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for fresh flowers.
1. Zoom Bloomz
Photo: BRYN H./Yelp
Topping the list is Zoom Bloomz. Located at 2600 N.E. Second Ave. in Wynwood, it’s the highest rated florist in Miami, boasting five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
2. Downtown Flowers
Photo: BIBI B./Yelp
Next up is Downtown Flowers, situated at 2 S. Biscayne Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, the florist has proven to be a local favorite.
3. More Than Flowers
PHOTO: VANESSA G./YELP
Downtown’s More Than Flowers, located at 109 S.E. Second St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the floral designer 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews.
4. Berkeley Florist Supply Company
PHOTO: JENNIFER L./YELP
Berkeley Florist Supply Company in Allapattah is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2360 N.W. 23rd St. to see for yourself.
5. Express Flowers
Photo: AleXANDRA C./Yelp
Last but not least, there’s Express Flowers, another downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews. Stop by 100 S.E. Second St. to hit up the floral designer next time the urge for fresh bloomsstrikes.