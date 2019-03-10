



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police officers took a 19-year-old into custody Saturday who is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a two county chase.

The suspect was taken into custody in Northwest Miami-Dade at the Golden Glades parking lot. The car the suspect was driving was parked on a curb.

A closer look shows a damaged window and back bumper.

Police told CBS4 News the chase started miles away in Broward County.

Investigators say deputies were following the car because records showed it was stolen.

It’s still unclear when it started. But investigators say the suspect crossed into Miami-Dade County just before three in the afternoon.

The suspect is also accused of hitting a marked police cruiser during the chase. The officer was not injured.

Investigators have also confirmed nobody else was injured while officers worked to capture the suspect.

Police have not released the name of the suspect and charges.