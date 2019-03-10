  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Members of the CBS4 News team, captained by anchor and reporter Frances Wang, finished in second place during a charity chicken wing eating competition on Saturday.

Sports Grill in South Miami was hosting Wings For Wishes.

The event raised nearly $250,000 for Make-A-Wish.

CBS4 competed against other members of the local media, but the real winners are all those who donated their time, money and food to help deliver wishes for children dealing with medical issues.

“We’re gonna be able to grant 50 wishes from the proceeds of this event,” said Richard Kelly, COO of Make-A-Wish South Florida.

