



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police officers are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday at a gated Southwest Miami-Dade townhome community.

Investigators said a woman shot and killed her husband around 7:30 in the morning at Oasis.

The community is along Southwest 67th Avenue just south of Bird Road.

“It’s just hard to believe. Our community is usually really quiet,” Lindsay Schriftman said.

Schriftman is a neighbor who woke up to a line of Miami-Dade police cars after the deadly shooting.

“I didn’t hear anything. I didn’t see anything. It’s hard to believe it happened right here,” she said.

Investigators told CBS4 News, married couple lived at the community with a child, they didn’t have in common. They describe both the man and the woman as being in their 30’s.

It’s unclear if there was a history of problems.

“It’s a very sad circumstance and I didn’t know the people who lived there well. I just know they were tenants living there for less than a year,” Thomas Grushnys said.

Grushnys is also a neighbor. He said he never saw any red flags.

“There have never been any problems with either of those people or anyone in that building ever. I’ve lived here for more than 30 years,” Grushnys said.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved.

The woman is talking to detectives. It’s still unclear if she will face any charges.