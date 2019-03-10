



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man on a motorcycle is fighting for his life after colliding with another man on a bicycle.

Miami Fire Rescue rushed to the scene near 555 Northeast 15th Street to treat both victims.

They were transported to a local area hospital.

One witness says the man on the motorcycle was speeding just before the crash, and was flung several feet after the impact.

That man is currently at Ryder Trauma Center.

Meanwhile, Miami Police say the man on the bicycle broke his arm.