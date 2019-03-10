



LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – Paramedics transported a 60-year-old woman to the hospital after she crashed her car through the front of a store.

The incident took place in Lauderdale Lakes.

Investigators say it was the result of a chain reaction accident that made her lose control of the car.

She ended up driving through the storefront of Anna’s Fashion.

The store is located on the 3200 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Her injuries were minor and no other injuries were reported.

There is still no word on the damage cost to the clothing store.