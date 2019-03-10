  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMFacing South Florida with Jim DeFede
    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FAA, Federal Aviation Administration, Lake Okeechobee, Local TV, National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Plane Crash, South Florida


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PAHOKEE (CBSMiami/AP) — New details have been released about the victims of Friday’s plane crash in Southern Florida.

Four of the five people who were killed in the small plane crash in Lake Okeechobee were lawyers from a South Florida law firm.

The Palm Beach Post reports that four of the passengers were attorneys at the Peterson Bernard law firm.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified the deceased as Eduardo Mulet, of West Palm Beach, Florida; Eric Peterson, of Lighthouse Point, Florida; Matthew Fiorello, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Heather Bridwell, of Jupiter, Florida; and Edwin Mortell, of Stuart, Florida.

All but Mulet were attorneys at the firm. Mulet was a licensed commercial pilot.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that their bodies were recovered from the plane’s fuselage by divers from the sheriff’s office and the fire department.

The twin-engine Piper aircraft went down Friday about 400 yards (365 meters) from the giant lake’s southeast shore, just north of the Pahokee Airport, according to the sheriff’s office.

Records show the plane had taken off from Tampa International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.

Heather Bridwell’s husband told the newspaper that the lawyers were returning from a meeting with a client when the crash took place.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s