DESTIN (CBSMiami/AP) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside of a Florida Panhandle nightclub.

Authorities say two people have been hospitalized following the shooting.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release that shots were fired overnight outside the Bric A Brac nightclub in Destin, Florida.

The shooting followed a fight close to closing time.

The sheriff’s office says one person has been taken into custody, but deputies are seeking more information from witnesses.

Neither of the hospitalized patrons have life-threatening injuries.

