



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Brickell look like these days—and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,050, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Brickell, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

485 Brickell Ave., #3005

Listed at $950/month, this studio condo, located at 485 Brickell Ave., #3005, is 44.8 percent less than the $1,720/month median rent for a studio in Brickell.

In the furnished unit, anticipate air conditioning and a balcony with outdoor furniture. The building offers garage parking. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee, but there is a $700 security deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

406 N.W. 22nd Ave., #304

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 406 N.W. 22nd Ave., #304, is listed for $1,300/month for its 740 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a balcony, tiled flooring and in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking. If you’ve got a pet, you’ll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

1408 Brickell Bay Drive, #1216

Then there’s this condo at 1408 Brickell Bay Drive, #1216, listed at $1,550/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate air conditioning, a balcony and generous closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.