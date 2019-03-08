  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is coming to South Florida Friday for a weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago club.

First, however, he and the First Lady will be in Alabama to survey damage from a deadly tornado outbreak that devastated a small town, killing nearly two dozen people.

Trump will tour rural Lee County in eastern Alabama, where 23 people died Sunday in an E4 tornado that carved a path of destruction nearly a mile wide.

After the tour, the President and First Lady will head to Florida around 3:00 p.m. and arrive in West Palm around 4:30p.

Trump was in South Florida the weekend of Feb. 18, where he took a trip to Miami to speak about the crisis in Venezuela at Florida International University.

This time, Trump is headed to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser on March 10.

 

 

This will be the president’s first major campaign fundraiser of 2019.

