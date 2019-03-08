



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday, a new shipment of humanitarian aid from Homestead, Florida was delivered to Cucuta, Colombia on a US Air Force C-130 plane.

“It’s our workhorse, all around the world we go into combat, out of combat, humanitarian aid left, air medical evacuations,” explained Captain Brad Breedlove with the United States Air Force.

The specific drop is for much needed medical supplies in Venezuela.

Bonnie Glick, the deputy administrator of the United States Agency for International Development said when she met with Venezuelan doctors, they explained the necessity of getting medical supplies delivered as quickly as possible.

“Medical supplies will include surgical masks, surgical gowns, cleaning supplies, latex gloves,” said Glick. “For the Venezuelan hospitals to get what they need, they need to have materials and medical supplies that will keep infections from spreading.

Once arriving in Cucuta, Glick took aim at Nicolas Maduro, reaffirming the United States’ support of interim President Juan Guaidó.

“Imaging in this day and age, we’ve seen an exodus of 3.4 million Venezuelans from their homes,” said Glick.

Glick also commended the oppositions’ attempt at bringing in aid through multiple borders on January 3rd, despite being blocked by Maduro’s military and trucks carrying aid being burned.

“It shows you the true face of Nicolas Maduro, his thugs, and the organizations that are lining up behind him.” Said Glick. “Volunteers did not run away…they ran to trucks to rescue the humanitarian assistance that had not yet burned.”

Glick added volunteers saved about 90% of the aid.