



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An armed robbery on Miami Beach led to a police chase across the MacArthur Causeway into Miami.

Miami Beach said it began when their officers went to check on a report of a robbery near 4th Street and Ocean Drive. When officers spotted a vehicle that was reportedly part of the robbery, someone inside of it began shooting as it sped off.

Police chased the vehicle across the causeway. It came to an end in the area of 8th Avenue and 11th Street when the people in the car bailed out.

Miami Beach and Miami police established a perimeter between NW 7th Court to 8th Avenue and 11th to 12th Streets.

This a developing story, check back for updates.