WATCH LIVEPresident Trump and First Lady Melania depart GA aboard Air Force One bound for Palm Beach
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Local TV, Miami, Miami Beach, Police Chase


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An armed robbery on Miami Beach led to a police chase across the MacArthur Causeway into Miami.

Miami Beach said it began when their officers went to check on a report of a robbery near 4th Street and Ocean Drive. When officers spotted a vehicle that was reportedly part of the robbery, someone inside of it began shooting as it sped off.

Police chased the vehicle across the causeway. It came to an end in the area of 8th Avenue and 11th Street when the people in the car bailed out.

Miami Beach and Miami police established a perimeter between NW 7th Court to 8th Avenue and 11th to 12th Streets.

This a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s