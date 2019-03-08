



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Craving comfort food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comfort food spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Jar + Fork

Topping the list is Jar + Fork. Located at 270 E. Flagler St. downtown, the beer bar, which offers juice and smoothies, comfort food and more, is the highest rated comfort food spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp.

2. Atlas Meat-free Delicatessen

Next up is the Little Haiti’s Atlas Meat-Free Delicatessen, situated at 98 N.E. 79th St. With 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp, the vegan spot, which offers comfort food and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ms Cheezious

Ms Cheezious, located at 7418 Biscayne Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score comfort food and sandwiches four stars out of 461 reviews.

4. Organic Bites

Organic Bites, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers comfort food, juice and smoothies and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 453 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7010 Biscayne Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Fooq’s

Last but not least, downtown there’s Fooq’s, which has earned four stars out of 405 reviews on Yelp. You can find the French and New American spot, which offers comfort food and more, at 1035 N. Miami Ave.

