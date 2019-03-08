



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A Miami-Dade corrections officer is finding herself on the wrong side of the law after being arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl near a school.

Adina Spry and Marcus Wright were caught, police say, distributing large amounts of the drug near Hollywood Park Elementary School.

A search warrant revealed they had more than 65 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a credit card skimming device, a firearm, ammunition and cash inside of a residence.

Spry and Wright are charged with selling Heroin/Fentanyl 1000 feet from a school, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a credit card skimming device.

The Miami-Dade Corrections Department has relieved Spry of duty pending the results of the investigation.

She remains in jail with $100,000 bond.

The Corrections Department released this statement.

“We are saddened that the actions of one employee could tarnish the good work of the proud men and women of MDCR who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of the public,” Miami-Dade Corrections spokesman Juan Diasgranados said in a statement. “MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. MDCR will continue to cooperate with the Hollywood Police Department regarding this incident.”