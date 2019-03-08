



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a year after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Broward School District on Friday has officially announced Brian Katz as the new and first ever Chief of Safety, Security, and Emergency Preparedness.

“I understand the gravity of being the first person to hold this critical role,” Katz said.

Katz serves as the go-to person for the district’s safety and security policies. He will also lead the effort in implementing $3.2 million in new safety measures. But it doesn’t end there.

“What I need to do as the highest priority is the engagement with law enforcement, particularly local to increase and improve our response in the event of emergencies,” Katz said.

Another priority for Katz is to improve responses to code red and yellow emergencies.

Katz said he is also working to help teachers figure out safe spaces for their students to hide if there’s an active shooter.

“Get teachers into a mindset where they are thinking about things that may happen in their classrooms and starting to think through how they may react to those situations,” Katz said.

It’s unclear when the new Chief of safety will have safety plans completed for each school and the district of a concrete plan. In a news conference Friday, he said he’s still trying to organize recommendations from a 15,000 page report from a consulting firm and recommendations from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.

“Our goal is to become the safest district in Florida and the nation,” Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

Superintendent Runcie continues his message about safety.

On Tuesday, the board voted against firing Runcie after Board Member Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter was killed in Parkland, made a motion to terminate the superintendent’s contract.

As for the new safety chief, he wanted to remind parents and teachers to not let their guards down.

There is no single piece of technology, no amount of personnel that can guarantee safety from all at school or anywhere else.”

Last month the school boarded approved Superintendent Robert Runcie’s appointee Katz. His hiring came with controversy. Some questioned his experience, while others asked why more people weren’t interviewed for the position.

Katz, a graduate of the University of Miami, has worked for Google and the State Department.