



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County’s public schools’ new safety chief will be officially introduced on Friday.

Last month the school boarded approved Superintendent Robert Runcie’s appointee Brian Katz.

His official job title is Chief of Safety, Security, and Emergency Preparedness.

Katz’s hiring came with controversy.

Some questioned his experience, while others asked why more people weren’t interviewed for the position.

Katz, a graduate of the University of Miami, has worked for Google and the State Department.