MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Opening arguments got underway Thursday in the trial of a former North Miami police officer.

Cellphone video shows the moments a mental health caregiver and his 24-year-old client are confronted by North Miami Police. (Source: Hilton Napoleon)

Jonathan Aledda is charged with attempted manslaughter and negligence for his role in an incident that took place in July of 2016 which made national headlines.

Cell phone video captured behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey laying on his back with his hands in the air. He was next to a patient with autism that he was caring for, who Kinsey was trying to get back to a facility.

Police got a call about a possibly suicidal man who may have a weapon.

Kinsey yelled to officers that his patent was only holding a toy truck, but an arrest report states Aledda fired three shots anyway, one of which hit Kinsey.

The shooting led to the firing of the North Miami police chief and the suspension of a former police commander, for allegedly lying about his part in the shooting.

