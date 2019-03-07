



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The band director at South Broward High School was arrested for reportedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Richard Esquilin, 28, is accused of having sexual relations with the 17-year-old girl in the back office of the band room, his car, at a drive-in movie and at both of their respective homes when no one was there, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Police began looking into Esquilin after the teen’s mother found an exchange of text messages with him on her daughter’s cell phone

Esquilin, who graduated from Soth Broward High in 2008, reportedly told investigators that he knew his actions were wrong and that there would be consequences.

He’s been charged with sexual battery by a custodian of someone between the ages of 12 and 18.