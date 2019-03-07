WATCH LIVESenate Foreign Relations Comm. Hearing on Venezuela
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A life-size Super Mario Kart center is coming to South Florida.

It’s go-karting with a twist and it’ll be in Miami in June.

The event lets participants dress up as their favorite Mario Kart characters like Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and Mario before driving around a customized, themed racetrack for a chance to win prizes.

The event is also taking place in other locations around the country.

Racers from each city will compete for the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas for the national championship.

Tickets for this event are limited. This is not a street race. It’ll take place at K1 Speed in Medley.

