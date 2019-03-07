



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man was booked into jail late Thursday night, arrested in what police describe as a sickening case of animal cruelty.

Police released cell phone video of the incident which is quite disturbing.

Authorities say last month, 31-year-old Victor Suero was giving obedience training to his neighbor’s dog while walking his own dog.

At some point, police say Suero got angry and grabbed the neighbor’s dog. He then started swinging the animal in the air.

Police say he choked the Siberian husky several times and slammed it to the ground.

Suero is facing several charges.

Police say both animals are doing much better since the incident.