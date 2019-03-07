



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Animal rights group PETA wants a man arrested for killing a cat to end up behind bars and receive psychiatric care.

PETA sent a letter to Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, asking for her officer to prosecute the case involving Roberto Hernandez.

Charges against Hernandez stem from 2016 video footage that allegedly shows him dousing a caged cat in some kind of accelerate. He then lit a match and set it on fire, watching it burn to death, according to an arrest report.

“If the accusations are true, this man set fire to a cat and casually watched as the engulfed animal writhed in agony,” says PETA Senior Director Stephanie Bell. “PETA is calling on authorities to make sure that any convictions in this case come with jail time, psychiatric care, and a ban on contact with animals, including during community service.”