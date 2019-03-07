



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police perimeter has been set up in Sweetwater as officers search for a man who was in a car that rammed a Doral police cruiser.

The perimeter is at NW 111th Avenue between 12th and 14th Streets.

Doral police say an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop near the Dolphin Mall when the driver backed up and slammed into his patrol car.

The four people in the car then bailed out. Three were taken into custody, the fourth person into a large wooded area which is now being searched.

The man police are searching for is wanted in connection to boat thefts.