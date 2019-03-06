



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— A U.S. journalist working in Venezuela has gone missing after Nicolas Maduro’s security forces were seen taking him from his apartment.

A doorman at Cody Weddle’s apartment building said a squad of five men wearing black uniforms demanded entry early Wednesday and left with the journalist.

The U.S. State Department said it’s aware of a missing journalist and warned Maduro that the world is watching.

US Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott took to Twitter to share the news of Weddle’s disappearance, with Scott demanding he be released immediately, saying “the U.S. will not stand for this kind of intimidation!”

Last week, Univision’s main anchor Jorge Ramos and his crew were detained after interviewing Maduro. They were eventually released, mainly because of international pressure.

Ramos had his equipment seized and they were deported the next day.

Tensions are escalating by the day in Venezuela, where U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó seeks to oust Maduro.

Weddle has reported from Venezuela for more than four years, according to sources.

Venezuelan officials have not commented on Weddle’s disappearance.

