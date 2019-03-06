



NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An early morning fire damaged four apartments at a North Miami Beach apartment complex.

The fire started on the roof of the building at 1810 NE 167th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said it was caused by a hot tar kettle left on the roof after construction work on Tuesday. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

The four units had mostly smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.