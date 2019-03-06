



DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Several Dania Beach schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown as Broward sheriff’s deputies searched for a wanted man who they believed was armed.

The man was spotted just before 11 a.m. walking down the street in the area of Phippen Waiters Road and SW 4th Terrace. When Broward sheriff’s deputies tried to stop him, he ran off.

Sheriff’s deputies immediately set up a perimeter.

Bethune Elementary School, Olsen Middle School, and Attucks Middle School were all placed on lockdown due to the police activity.

Around noon, the activity was centered near SW 3rd Street and 330 Phippen Waiters Road. The sheriff’s office confirmed that the man had been taken into custody.