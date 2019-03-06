WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
Filed Under:Coral Springs, Coral Springs Police, Local TV


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A police officer was injured during a training exercise in Coral Springs.

The officer was hurt in a fall at the city’s Fire Academy. Coral Springs police said the officer was taking part in a SWAT training day when he fell from the fire tower which is approximately 40 feet tall. Police did not say how high up on the tower he was when he fell.

The injured officer was taken by helicopter to Broward Health North.

Coral Springs police said the officer, who sustained lower body injuries, was in serious condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s