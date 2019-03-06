



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A community is waiting for answers following a teen’s arrest for a horrible crime on a school campus.

An 18-year-old is in jail, charged with raping a 15-year-old girl on the campus of Miami Springs High School.

According to the arrest report, the victim and her attacker had a previous sexual relationship.

Police say late last month, Jimmy Lee Boatwright raped the victim while they were on school grounds.

When interviewed, police say Boatwright denied sexual intercourse.

He is being held without bond.

Miami-Dade Schools sent CBS4 the following statement:

“These allegations are disturbing and understandably upsetting as Miami-Dade County Public Schools goes to great lengths to ensure students and staff are provided with a safe and secure environment. We are fully cooperating with the law enforcement agency investigating this case.”

MDCPS also told CBS4 that the incident happened after school hours.