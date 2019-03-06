



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A beloved game show host has made a stunning and devastating announcement.

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek is hoping for a victory as he wages a battle against cancer.

The longtime game show host on Wednesday announced he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a video posted to the show’s YouTube account.

“Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this. And I’m going to keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends — and with the help of your prayers also — I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he said.

Trebek also joked: “Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy’ for three more years. So help me. Keep the faith, and we’ll win. We’ll get it done.”

https://twitter.com/Jeopardy/status/1103416223331569664