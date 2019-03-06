



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This weekend, we “spring forward”.

That means we lose an hour of sleep.

But we gain an hour of daylight in the evenings, so that’s nice, right?

Proponents of Daylight Saving Time have touted benefits such as safer roads and better farming schedules when celebrating the clocks ticking up by an hour, but is it really all that great?

Today’s “Lauren’s List” takes a look at some of the myths behind the time change.

Energy Conservation

The 1973 bill may have been called the “Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act”, but it wasn’t actually advocated by any energy groups. Instead, it was businesses that pushed for the extra hour of sunlight. And studies have found while we save money on energy costs for lighting, we spend more on heating and cooling our homes during Daylight Saving Time.

Road Safety

You’d think more accidents would happen on darker roads, so more daylight should mean safer roads. But research actually shows an eight percent uptick in fatal traffic accidents immediately after either time change, whether we “spring forward” or “fall back.”

Farming Schedules

Contrary to popular belief, farmers actually don’t really care for Daylight Saving Time. Sure, they could spend more time in the evenings out in the field, but really, a farmer’s day often starts before dawn. And apparently, cows and other livestock don’t really heed the time change either. Farmers actually vocally opposed Daylight Saving Legislation for much of the 20th century.

Happier and Healthier

Sunshine equals Vitamin D, which is linked to mood. So some might think more Sunshine and thus more Vitamin C would make us happier and healthier people. But, not so fast, say some experts. The disruption in sleep cycles tends to cause problems, including cluster headaches, leading to days or weeks of discomfort.

Do you like the time change?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.