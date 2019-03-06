



HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Hallandale Beach Police Department continues to investigate a double shooting involving a man and a 9-year-old girl.

It happened Tuesday near NW 6th Avenue and 7th Street at around 2:15 p.m., while the adult and child were in a car.

Multiple shots were fired following a fight, according to police.

Chopper 4 images showed a silver-grey mini-van with its rear window blown out.

“Anytime a shooting comes out we all respond,” said Hallandale Beach Police Captain RaShana Dabney-Donovan. “We want to make sure persons in the area are safe, we want to make sure that we obtain information from possible witnesses if we have any suspect information, so yes we all respond when there is a big shooting in our city.”

The two victims, who have not been identified, were taken to a local hospital and both are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).