MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— A Florida House bill making its way through the legislature would limit non-economic lawsuit awards to $1 million.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 10-5 for a bill that attempts to protect businesses from large lawsuit awards.

Republicans supported it and Democrats opposed it.

If passed, it would limit awards for such things as pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of capacity for enjoyment in life to no more than $1 million.

It also states that judges couldn’t tell juries about the limit.

The bill would also change the way plaintiffs are reimbursed for medical costs.

Awards would have to be based on actual costs, not billed costs.

Republican sponsor Rep. Tom Leek said billed costs often far exceed what a patient eventually pays.

