



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday night, supporters of Broward County Public Schools’ Superintendent applauded the 6-3 decision by the school board to keep Robert Runcie in his position.

The next day, it’s business as usual for Runcie, showing his support at a car giveaway for one of his district’s teachers.

“I’m always feeling great any day that I can be around our teachers and our students,” said Runcie. “That’s what I live for. That’s what our work is all about.”

Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was one of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, and newly elected on the school board, was the one who put the measure to remove Runcie on Tuesday’s agenda.

“Honestly going up to vote, I wasn’t optimistic that they would vote to remove,” said Alhadeff. “But I felt it was really important to have a vote and to bring these issues at the forefront

A big issue, of course, for Alhadeff, was school safety and security. Aldaheff also highlighter other areas where she felt Runcie fell short, including she says mismanagement of budget, students with special needs, and even smaller problems like school building roofs and air conditioning.

Runcie said he hopes school board members continue holding him accountable.

“Our kids are depending on us,” said Runcie.

Despite their differences, both Runcie and Aldaheff have similar answers when it comes to moving forward.

“Work even harder to make change cus ultimately we need to do the right thing for our students and make sure our students go to school in right environment,” said Aldaheff.

“I believe Broward county on its way to becoming the safest school district in Florida,” said Runcie on lessons learned from the February 14 tragedy. “Also extend that conversation to what is our core mission – making sure all our students [receive] a high-quality education.”

Aldaheff feels working together will come from how Runcie continues to lead.

“As a leader, he needs to be the forefront of this unification of everyone,” said Aldaheff. “So talk is talk, action is action. I want to see action. If I see action, then I can get on board.”

Next month, school board members will meet to decide if they will implement evaluations for Runcie’s performance as Broward County’s superintendent moving forward.

Runcie’s contract runs through June 2023.

