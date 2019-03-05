



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spring is in the air across South Florida but first we have to get through another day of warm temperatures before the cool weather returns.

It is a mild start Tuesday with low to mid 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade, upper 70s across the Keys and mainly dry.

There could be some showers later Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Highs will climb to the low 80s.

There’s also a small craft advisory in effect Tuesday afternoon and continues through Wednesday evening.

Once the front clear Tuesday night, temperatures will tumble.

DOWNLOAD THE CBSMIAMI WEATHER APP HERE

Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys will dip into the 50s and 60s overnight and into Wednesday morning. The average low this time of year is 64 degrees.

As high pressure builds, it will be cool, dry and breezy on Wednesday. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-70s on Tuesday. The average high is 80 degrees.

By Thursday morning, it could be even colder with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday afternoon highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s.

By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the low 60s but high temperatures will rebound to around 80 degrees as high pressure moves to the East and we have more of an onshore flow.

The warming trend continues into the weekend as highs climb to the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with the chance of a few showers.