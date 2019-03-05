



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bank robbery suspect was taken to jail after leading police on a short chase.

Hialeah police say they received a call Tuesday morning about a bank robbery. When arriving officers tried to stop the suspect from leaving the bank, he took off.

He led them on a short chase which came to an end near 4th Avenue and 49th Street when he crashed into another vehicle.

Police then moved in and took him into custody.

