WATCH LIVE |Broward County School Board Votes On Future Of Superintendent Robert Runcie
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Hialeah, Local TV


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bank robbery suspect was taken to jail after leading police on a short chase.

Hialeah police say they received a call Tuesday morning about a bank robbery. When arriving officers tried to stop the suspect from leaving the bank, he took off.

He led them on a short chase which came to an end near 4th Avenue and 49th Street when he crashed into another vehicle.

Police then moved in and took him into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s