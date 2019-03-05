



PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The trial of a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer charged in the shooting death of a stranded motorist is winding down.

On Monday, the prosecution rested its case against Nouman Raja. His defense attorneys then began their presentation which is expected to wrap on Tuesday.

Closing arguments are slated for Wednesday.

Raja is accused of shooting Corey Jones, a part-time drummer who also worked as a housing inspector, on October 18th, 2015.

Jones was returning home from a nightclub performance when his SUV broke down on an off-ramp of Interstate 95. Raja, who was in the area investigating car burglaries, spotted Jones’ SUV around 3:15 a.m and drove his van up the ramp, blocking Jones in.

When Raja, dressed in jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball cap, approached the SUV, Jones got out. Raja would later tell investigators that he told Jones he was a police officer and shot at him when he pulled a gun.

Raja told a police investigator at the time that Jones then ran down an embankment and pointed the gun again, so he fired more shots. Jones died at the scene.

During his testimony for the prosecution, Palm Beach Gardens police Sgt. Chris Kaprinski, who did the “on scene” interview with Raja after the shooting, said there were discrepancies in what he was told.

What Raja didn’t know, according to prosecutors, was that Jones was speaking to a tow truck dispatcher on a recorded line. Raja is never heard identifying himself as a police officer.

Prosecutors say Raja saw Jones throw down his gun but kept firing, which is why he is charged with attempted murder. Investigators were unable to determine when the fatal shot was fired, but it struck Jones in the back.

FBI analyst Suzanne Brown looked closely at three recordings made around the time of the shooting; one to a roadside assistance center, the police radio traffic and Raja’s call to 911.

On the 911 call, Raja could be heard telling Jones to drop the gun. Brown made note of the time between when the shots were fired, caught on a recorded phone call with roadside assistance and when Raja called 911, telling Jones to drop the gun.

“Are you able to tell us how many seconds elapsed between the final shot that we hear and the 911 call?” the prosecutor asked.

“Yes,” answered FBI analyst Suzanne Brown.

“How many seconds is that?” she was asked.

“I counted 33 seconds.”

Prosecutors allege that Jones could not have been running or holding the gun at that time and that Raja would have no reason to tell him to drop it.

The medical examiner said one of the bullets hit his heart, meaning he could no longer run.

“How far do you, in your expert opinion, do you believe Corey Jones would have been able to travel after his heart was blown out that way?” the prosecutor asked.

“I’d say a few feet,” said Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Dr. Gertrude Juste.

Jones’ body was found 200 feet from the SUV and 125 feet from his unfired gun.

At the start of their case, the defense called an audio expert who had gone over the to roadside assistance. They maintain that Raja did identify himself as a police officer before the shooting and that this was a case of self-defense.

In that call, we hear Jones say, “Huh? I’m good.” It’s assumed that he’s responding to Raja.

The defense enhanced it. A defense expert says that enhancement proves there’s another voice, but it’s not audible; that voice being Raja.

“There’s only one other person there, that would be Mr. Raja,” said audio expert Frank Piazza. “It is Mr. Raja’s voice that is audible there.

The defense attorney asked, “Can we hear what he says?”

“No,” responded Piazza. “We can only hear a voice.”

Palm Beach Gardens fired Raja, who was in his employee probation period after transferring there months earlier from a neighboring city. He was charged in 2016 and has been under house arrest.

Raja, who is of South Asian descent, could get a life sentence if convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder.

