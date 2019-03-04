Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBS Philly/CBS Local)–Southwest Airlines is being praised by a wedding party after coming to the rescue of a bridesmaid. The bridesmaid landed in Costa Rica for a wedding, when she realized she left her dress in Houston.
In a panic, her friend tweeted Southwest, asking if there was a way to get the dress to her before Saturday.
Southwest not only made it happen, it also provided a play-by-play of the dress’ travels on in a Twitter thread.
Southwest even created a special tracker for the dress.
All was well when the bridesmaid finally received the dress a day before the ceremony.