



WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – Prosecutors are winding down their case against a former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer accused of fatally shooting a stranded driver in 2015.

Nouman Raja faces one count of manslaughter and one count of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting death of Corey Jones.

On Monday, prosecutors played a 3D animation of the crime scene and called the medical examiner to the stand who testified that Jones could only run a short distance after he had been shot.

The defense is expected to call their own expert to try and counter the medical examiner’s testimony.

Jones, a part-time drummer who also worked as a housing inspector, was returning home from a nightclub performance early on the morning of October 18th when his SUV broke down on an off-ramp of Interstate 95.

Jones, the brother of former National Football League player C.J. Jones, had just purchased a .38-caliber handgun for protection and had a concealed weapons permit.

Raja, who was in the are investigating car burglaries, spotted Jones’ SUV about 3:15 a.m. Wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball cap, Raja drove his unmarked van up the off-ramp, blocking Jones’ SUV.

Raja would later tell investigators when Jones got out, he identified himself as a police officer, but then fired because Jones pulled a gun. He said Jones ran down an embankment and pointed the gun again, so he fired more shots. Jones died at the scene.

Last week Sgt. Chris Kaprinski, who did Raja’s “on scene” interview after the shooting, testified that there were discrepancies in his story.

What Raja didn’t know, according to prosecutors, was that at the time of the confrontation and shooting, Jones was speaking to a tow truck dispatcher on a recorded line. Raja is never heard identifying himself as a police officer.

Prosecutors say Raja saw Jones throw down his gun but kept firing, which is why he is charged with attempted murder. Investigators were unable to determine when the fatal shot was fired, but it struck Jones in the back.

Raja then used his personal cellphone to call 911 with the operator picking up 33 seconds after the last shot. Raja is recorded yelling orders to drop the gun; prosecutors say he was trying to mislead investigators into believing he hadn’t seen the gun thrown. Jones’ body was found 200 feet from the SUV and 125 feet from his unfired gun.

Palm Beach Gardens fired Raja, who was in his employee probation period after transferring there months earlier from a neighboring city. He was charged in 2016 and has been under house arrest.

Raja, who is of South Asian descent, could get a life sentence if convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

