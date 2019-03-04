



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is apparently coming back to South Florida this weekend.

The FAA tweeted a VIP Movement Notification for West Palm Beach which means Air Force One is headed to Palm Beach International Airport.

Trump was in South Florida the weekend of Feb. 18, where he took a trip to Miami to speak about the crisis in Venezuela at Florida International University.

This time, Trump is headed to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser on March 10.

Trump is holding a fund-raiser at Mar-a-Lago on March 10, per an email from the @NewYorkGOP pic.twitter.com/5QuAKc0V4s — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) February 28, 2019

This will be the president’s first major campaign fundraiser of 2019.