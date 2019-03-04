Filed Under:Local TV, Mar-a-Lago, President Trump


MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is apparently coming back to South Florida this weekend.

The FAA tweeted a VIP Movement Notification for West Palm Beach which means Air Force One is headed to Palm Beach International Airport.

Trump was in South Florida the weekend of Feb. 18, where he took a trip to Miami to speak about the crisis in Venezuela at Florida International University.

This time, Trump is headed to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser on March 10.

 

 

This will be the president’s first major campaign fundraiser of 2019.

